Cruise Industry News Releases 2019 Summer Magazine Issue

Cruise Industry News has released its Summer 2019 Quarterly Magazine issue focusing on European cruise lines and food and beverage. Other topics covered include the expedition cruise market, connectivity and operations.

European brand coverage features exclusive interviews and coverage of the leading cruise lines operating and sourcing passengers across Europe and in national markets, discussing their marketing strategies and plans going forward.

Food and beverage highlights the latest developments at Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity, Lindblad, MSC, Norwegian, Princess and Virgin, as well as Apollo’s new test kitchen. Another show stopper is a group photo of cruise line executives at the recent Marine Hotel Association’s annual conference and trade show representing no less than $435 million in annual food spending.

Expedition features new ships, new programs and plans for Ponant, Sunstone, Lindblad, Silversea, Hurtigruten, and others.

Operations cover safe ship operations, entertainment and retail, while connectivity goes behind the scenes at Norwegian, Crystal, eCruise and Global Eagle.

Focus articles report on Port Canaveral’s work to become the first U.S. port to homeport and fuel LNG for a cruise ship, in addition to Carnival discussing its exhaust gas cleaning approach.

Executive profiles include Mike Kaczmarek, senior vice president of marine technology for Carnival Corporation; Laura Miller, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Royal Caribbean Cruises; and Robin West, vice president of expedition planning and operations for Seabourn.

The 128-page 2019 Summer Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine issue is packed with original and exclusive reporting covering the global cruise industry.

