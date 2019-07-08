Skagen: 44 Ships, 73,000 Guests for 2019

Ships in Skagen

Skagen, Denmark’s northernmost town, is expecting 44 ships with 73,000 passengers in 2019, a 15 percent increase over 2018.

Willy Hansen, CEO of Skagen Port, said: “We are constantly developing our destination. Networking with local stakeholders to professionalize our service is very important, but we are also cooperating with neighboring ports.”

As Denmark’s main fishing port, Skagen hosts a marina, seafood restaurants, and an art museum.

“A new port development project is primarily aimed at the fishing industry but will also benefit the cruise vessels,” added Hansen. “Our cruise passengers are telling us Skagen is peaceful and beautiful like a fairy tale.”

Two additional piers were constructed according to the infrastructure demands of cruise lines over recent years, noted Hansen, helping boost traffic. 

“We have cruise calls booked through 2023. Regarding the capacity, we have not yet reached our maximum capacity regarding the number of passengers or ships,” concluded Hansen.

