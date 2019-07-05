TDoS Plays Lead Role in Roald Amundsen Design

Hurtigruten's new Roald Amundsen is in service, and has become the first battery-powered cruise ship, able to sail short periods completely emissions free.

Behind the design of the new 530-guest ship was Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDOS).

Daniel Nerhagen, TDoS partner and project director for ship, said: “The essential focus in the design for Hurtigruten's new cruise ship has been sustainable and timeless design throughout the whole ship. With only functional solutions and natural true Scandinavian material the guests are given the very best sustainable experience at sea."

The company's new class of expedition ships have been designed for guests to have maximum contact with the water and the elements. At about 21,000 tons, the three ships, which are being built to PC6 ice class, will have a guest capacity of 530.

The Roald Amundsen will be followed by sister vessels in 2020 and 2021.

Features include a two-level, indoor/outdoor observation deck above the raked bow. Behind will be an activity area known as the science center.

All guest accommodations are outside, ranging from large suites to lower deck staterooms, and half have balconies.

The ships will have three restaurants.

Also making the design of expedition ships different is the fact that the ships usually operate in harsher weather conditions, meaning outside decks must be frost proof and inside decks are subject to more wear and tear with heavy clothing and footwear.

Another aspect is sustainability. and Hurtigruten, for example, went with Norwegian granite onboard and as many materials as possible produced locally.