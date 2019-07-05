Princess Hosts Perfume-Making Sessions for Agents

Princess Cruises hosted perfume-making sessions in several key cities in Southeast Asia as part of its travel advisors’ appreciation program recently, according to a statement.

The sessions were designed to provide a mood-lifting and energy-enhancing experience through the creation of beautiful hand-made artisan perfumes, the company said

“We wanted to reward our travel advisors who have been working tirelessly to support Princess Cruises. Instead of a typical corporate lunch or dinner, we wanted to give them a unique experience that would be calming and uplifting as their jobs can be quite stressful at times. We also wanted to celebrate Princess Cruises’ expertise in sailing to 380 destinations globally and to evoke the memories from cruising on some of these wonderful journeys,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

"The power of scent affects our daily lives especially during a cruise. The scent of ocean breeze, the aroma of food wafting through the air in the restaurants, the aromatherapy from the spa – all stir up emotions and create memorable experiences on a cruise," Tawfik added.

During the sessions, participants could choose different ingredients ranging from herbs and tea to a full variety of floral notes to create their own unique fragrances that reflect their personalities. The individual hand-made fragrances were then packaged in a 20ml bottle for travel advisors to take home. These sessions were tailored by country with localized base scents. For example, in Singapore the orchid floral note was used, in Malaysia the national flower hibiscus and in Indonesia, teak.

The session created a relaxed and informal environment for attendants to network and enjoy their time together while creating and building strong working bonds. New itineraries for the 2020-2021 seasons for Asia, Europe, Alaska and Australia/New Zealand were also presented to the travel advisors.