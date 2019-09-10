Alaska First Market for Holland America and Princess

While North America-based cruise brands tend to deploy most of their capacity in the Caribbean, Holland America Line and Princess focus on Alaska instead, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

This year, Princess has seven ships in Alaska and is able to carry an estimated 355,000 passengers (double occupancy) representing 19.4 percent of its annual capacity. Its second largest deployment is in Asia/Pacific, followed by the Caribbean, Australia and the West Coast/Mexican Riviera.

In the three previous years, Princess’ largest deployment was in Asia/Pacific with Alaska in second place.

This year, Holland America Line has eight ships in Alaska for an estimated 245,638 passengers or 27.4 percent of its annual capacity. Its second largest deployment is the Caribbean, then the West Coast/Mexican Riviera, followed by Europe.

Holland America’s Alaska and Caribbean deployment has been stable over the past several years.

