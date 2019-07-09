UK Market Capacity and Growth Projections

British cruise ships have the capacity to carry nearly 1.5 million passengers in 2019, according to the 2019 Cruise Industry News Annual Report. With more than 2.0 million passengers forecast for 2019, that means that 500,000 Brits will be cruising on non-British ships, whether sailing out of the UK, in the Caribbean or elsewhere.

With the projected capacity capacity growth for British brands reaching about 1.9 million passengers by 2027, the market will have to grow to more than 2.6 million passengers in order to fill the domestic and international capacity marketed in the UK.

Going from about 1.5 million passengers in 2009 to 2.0 million in 2019, also means that the market may have to accelerate the growth rate for the coming decade based on all the new ships entering service and likely increased sales and marketing efforts in one of the major European cruise markets.

