Global Ports Creates Regional Operating Structure

Global Ports Holding (GPH) has announced that it has reorganized its cruise operations under a new regional structure.

Under the new structure, three regional directors will be appointed to manage East Mediterranean, West Mediterranean and Americas regions.

Javier Rodriguez, current general manager of Barcelona cruise port will be appointed regional director - West Med, which currently includes Barcelona, Malaga, Lisbon and Singapore ports.

Aziz Gungor, current general manager Ege Port- Kusadasi will become regional director - East Med, which currently includes Ege Port, Bodrum, Antalya, Zadar and Bar cruise ports.

Michael Maura Jr., who has recently joined the group, will become regional director – Americas.

The regional directors will report to Stephen Xuereb, who as COO, will also oversee the Central Med region for GPH, including Valletta, Cagliari, Catania and Ravenna ports.

Emre Sayin, CEO of Global Ports Holding said: “Our new organizational structure is another step forward in the evolution of the Group. It reflects our growing operations and will help provide a strong platform for our next stage of growth, while maintaining operational discipline across the current portfolio. I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate our Regional Director’s for their new roles and to welcome Michael Maura Jr. to the GPH team.”