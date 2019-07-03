Conroy and Shanks Team to Host Silversea Sailing

Silversea Cruises executive duo Mark Conroy, Managing Director of The Americas, and Peter Shanks, UK & Ireland Managing Director, will host a sailing aboard the Silver Shadow, departing on Dec. 10, 2019, and heading to the Caribbean.

The preview sailing will allow guests to see the newly refurbished 388-guest Silver Shadow and take part in a number of events hosted by Shanks and Conroy.

The Silver Shadow’s extensive renovation includes the creation of a new Atrium area on deck 5, which will house the Arts Café, as well as major enhancements to many public spaces, including the remodeling and enlarging of La Dame restaurant; an extensive renovation of Connoisseur's Corner; and a remodeling of the Observation Library.

Mark Conroy, Managing Director of the Americas said: “I am delighted to be joining Peter onboard this one-off sailing to spend time with our guests and witness them experiencing this elegant ship first-hand. Silversea is committed to ensuring a unique cruise experience and Silver Shadow’s renovation will provide guests with an enhanced experience onboard.”

Peter Shanks, UK & Ireland Managing Director added: “There really is no better way to enjoy Silver Shadow than in the warm waters of the Caribbean. Our knowledgeable shore experience team will ensure our guests can make the most of their time on these incredible islands and we look forward to welcoming them back onboard to hear all about their experiences.”

The nine-night cruise departs December 10, 2019, from San Juan and ports of call include Basseterre (Saint Kitts), Roseau (Dominica), St George’s (Grenada), Castries (St Lucia), St John’s (Antigua and Barbuda), St John (US Virgin Islands) and Fort Lauderdale. Fares start from USD 4,200 per person. Fares include free economy class air roundtrip, as with all of Silversea’s Caribbean voyages.

The ship's suites will undergo a floor-to-ceiling renovation, inspired by the design and color palette of Silver Muse. Vista and Veranda suites will benefit from a full renovation of all fixed and loose furniture, in addition to new lighting, carpets, and headboards. Bathrooms will also be upgraded with new sinks and Silestone material. Silver Shadow’s Medallion, Silver, Grand, and Royal suites will be upgraded with a new color scheme and new materials, as per Silver Muse, while bathrooms will also undergo refurbishments.