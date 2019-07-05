New Book Commemorates Prinsendam

Guests on the Prinsendam's final voyage were treated to a commemorative book, Prinsendam, Elegant Explorer, produced by JD Schwartz, photographer/author.

Schwartz produced the book originally for his own collection featuring photos from a transatlantic crossing last fall but it ultimately became a joint project with Holland America Line as a gift to the ship’s company and guests.

The final sea day festivities included a formal book signing event with Schwartz and Prinsendam’s Captain Jeroen Schuchmann and guest speaker and Holland America Line Fleet Master, Albert J. Schoonderbeek, according to a press release.

The final cruise aboard the vessel featured a visit to Honningsvag in the Arctic Circle as well as Alesund, Tromso, Trondheim, Narvik, Stavanger, Geiranger, Flam and Bergen.

The book,Prinsendam, Elegant Explorer, is a 144 page softbound first edition produced in Schwartz’ trademark black and white photography and available to order at www.tributestudios.com.