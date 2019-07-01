Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

MSC Cruises Celebrates Its 20 Millionth Cruiser

20 Millionth Cruiser

MSC Cruises its 20 millionth cruiser onboard the Miami-based MSC Seaside this past weekend.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO, said: “Reaching our 20 millionth cruiser (since 2003) is truly a milestone achievement for MSC Cruises, and a representation of how far we’ve come while building a global brand that serves guests from over 170 nationalities across five continents. With our capacity set to triple by 2027, we will continue to raise the bar in two main areas, on board and ashore, offering our guests a unique experience each time they sail with us. MSC Seaside is the perfect example of this: she is one of the most innovative ships at sea in terms of design as well as onboard experience. She also features the latest and some of the most innovative environmental technology at sea.”

