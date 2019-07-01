Virgin Voyages celebrated World Pride in New York City on Saturday and the announcement of their LGBTQ+ charter in partnership with Atlantis Events with a bar crawl equipped with a decked-out party bus, DJ, drag performances, drinks and prizes on Sir Richard Branson and more.
Of note, Billy Porter, Courtney Act, Ginger Minj and Deborah Cox joined Sir Richard Branson for the party.
View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/21169-virgin-voyages-celebrates-world-pride-in-nyc.html#sigProId12df0f0764
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/21169-virgin-voyages-celebrates-world-pride-in-nyc.html#sigProId12df0f0764