Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Virgin Voyages Celebrates World Pride in NYC

Virgin Joins the Pride Parade

Virgin Voyages celebrated World Pride in New York City on Saturday and the announcement of their LGBTQ+ charter in partnership with Atlantis Events with a bar crawl equipped with a decked-out party bus, DJ, drag performances, drinks and prizes on Sir Richard Branson and more.

Of note, Billy Porter, Courtney Act, Ginger Minj and Deborah Cox joined Sir Richard Branson for the party.

View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/21169-virgin-voyages-celebrates-world-pride-in-nyc.html#sigProId12df0f0764

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

124 Ships | 259,464 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Studio DADO
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report