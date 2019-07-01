Seabourn Unveils Custom Submarines for New Expedition Ships

Seabourn has revealed the design and details for its custom submarines that will operate excursions for an additional charge from the line’s two upcoming purpose-built expedition ships, set to debut in 2021 and 2022.

Both the Seabourn Venture and her yet-to-be-named sister ship will each carry a submarine designed specifically for Seabourn, according to a statement.

Each battery-powered sub will carry six guests as well as one pilot, who will guide the journey up to 300 meters beneath the surface.

Guests are seated in two clear acrylic spheres flanking the center pilot’s station, the company said.

The three passenger seats in each sphere are mounted on a rotating platform that can turn for best sightlines.

“The undersea world is often considered as the last great frontier on Earth, with more than 80 percent of the underwater realm remaining unmapped, unobserved, and unexplored according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,” said Robin West, vice president of Expedition Operations for Seabourn. “With these subs, we’re going to take our guests to places that few have ever seen firsthand, leaving them with a perspective on the world around us that is jaw-dropping and will create stories to last a lifetime.”

To maximize the guest experience, the subs will be outfitted with a host of optional equipment to enhance this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. A 4k underwater video camera system will record the world outside while an internal video recording system will capture imagery of guests inside and their direct surroundings. Video footage can then be downloaded and projected on large screens in the Discovery Center during lectures aboard the ships. A six-function manipulator arm capable of lifting up to 32 kg (about 70 pounds) will also be mounted on the side of the sub.

Each sub on both ships will be outfitted with custom embroidered leather upholstery, two air conditioning systems, a Bluetooth stereo system, and champagne chiller.

The subs will be operated multiple times per day in regions around the world where conditions are suitable. They will be equipped with underwater LED flood/spot lights, imaging sonar that acts as a second set of eyes, and an advanced underwater tracking and navigation system.