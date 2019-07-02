Roald Amundsen A 'Green Pioneer' Says Captain

Captain Kai Albrigtsen is at the helm of Hurtigruten's new hybrid Roald Amundsen, and will be the first to command the ship under its battery power, allowing it to sail emissions free for short periods.

"To captain a new ship and bring her from the shipyard is always an honor," said Albrigtsen. "With MS Roald Amundsen being a green pioneer, makes this moment truly special to me and the rest of the crew. I am extremely impressed of the ship, the technology and how she handles. Now, we are all really looking forward to welcoming the first guests on board and create life-long memories together."

The Roald Amundsen’s maiden season includes expedition cruises along the Norwegian coast, to Svalbard and Greenland, before becoming the first hybrid powered ship to attempt a traverse of the Northwest Passage – following in the wake of the namesake explorer Roald Amundsen’s famed expedition.

There are also cruises on the west coast of North America and South America ahead of a full 2019/2020 Antarctica season.

The captain started his career at the age of 17 with the company as an assistant in the galley for Hurtigruten, and is now in command of a 530-guest, $220 million cruise vessel.

Albrigtsen has served in a number of positions on more than 10 Hurtigruten ships, the company said in a prepared statement.

His first expedition to Antarctica was in 2003 and he rose to the rank of captain in 2006. He was most recently captain on the Midnatsol, another Hurtigruten expedition vessel.

An outdoor enthusiast, Albrigtsen often spends his free time fishing or hiking with his family.