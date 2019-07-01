Dr. Terry Shaller Named Acting Executive Director of IAATO

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) today confirmed the appointment of Dr. Terry Shaller as Acting Executive Director of IAATO.

Mark van der Hulst, Chair of IAATO’s Executive Committee, said: “Terry will lead the Secretariat and work with the Executive Committee to further IAATO’s mission to advocate and promote safe, environmentally responsible private-sector travel to Antarctica.

Schaller, formerly Vice President; Development at Ponant Cultural Cruises and Expeditions will begin his new role today, July 1, and will be based at IAATO’s headquarters in South Kingstown, Rhode Island.

In accordance with the decisions made at this year’s annual meeting in Cape Town, he will lead the Secretariat and work with IAATO’s Executive Committee and the special advisory board to spearhead the creation of a new IAATO Strategic Plan, including the recruitment and hiring of a new Executive Director and Secretariat staff.

"Terry will oversee management protocols and standard operating procedures for IAATO business and oversee the installation of a new database with functionalities that support the day-to-day operations of the organization and enable sophisticated data analysis to inform future decisions," said van der Hulst.

Schaller said: “I am delighted to have this opportunity to help shape the future of an organization I have come to love, and excited to get on with the work of meeting the challenges we face.”

He succeeds Dr. Damon Stanwell-Smith, who steps down on June 30 to pursue other opportunities.