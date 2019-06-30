RCGS Resolute ‘Right Choice for One Ocean Expeditions’

The captain of the RCGS Resolute, Alex Dudov, is bullish on his polar-capable expedition ship for One Ocean Expeditions.

“My first impression taking over was that she was very easy to handle, built as an expedition passenger ship,” said Dudov, in a recent video interview.

“I must say crossing the Drake Passage a couple of times it’s good reaching 14 knots in very challenging weather. I am absolutely happy to handle it,” he continued.

He said the 146-guest vessel, the former Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic, was very easy handling, turn-able and responsive.

“I must say it’s right choice for One Ocean Expeditions,” Dudov said.

Born and raised in Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, Dudov attended the High Engineering Marine College.

Graduating in 1989, he started working on tankers as an officer, moving to cruise and expedition ships in 1995 making the grade of captain in 2000 while with Swan Hellenic.

The RCGS Resolute was launched as the Society Adventurer in 1991, but was quickly brought under the Hanseatic Tours and Hapag-Lloyd banner, where she served as the Hanseatic until October 2018. The ship carries 1A Super ice class.

The ship has been named after the HMS Resolute, a British Royal Navy Arctic exploration vessel, as well as the Inuit town of Resolute in Canada’s Nunavut Territory.