Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Lindblad Announces Polar Art Exhibit on New Ship

Zaria Forman

Lindblad Expeditions has announced CHANGE, a first-of-its-kind art exhibition aboard Lindblad Expeditions’ polar newbuild, National Geographic Endurance.

It will be a ship wide installation curated by artist Zaria Forman, whose dramatic large-scale pastel drawings documenting climate change are exhibited worldwide according to a press release.

The exhibit is said to be the first-ever permanent ship-based polar art installation, incorporating a wide-ranging collection of drawings, paintings, video, photography, sculpture, and more, from over 35 artists. The collection has been assembled making use of the entire ship—both public and private spaces--themed deck by deck. 

Zaria Art Event

All the ship’s public spaces and 12 guest suites will feature original pieces, each including artist statements and quotes to give viewers a deeper understanding of how and why these environments have impacted the artist and their work. 

The exhibit also includes experiential pieces, like a John Grade sculpture of glass and resin suspended from the ceiling that invites guests inside to enter sea ice floating on the surface of the ocean. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 260,168 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Cruise Industry Job Listings

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide