Lindblad Announces Polar Art Exhibit on New Ship

Lindblad Expeditions has announced CHANGE, a first-of-its-kind art exhibition aboard Lindblad Expeditions’ polar newbuild, National Geographic Endurance.

It will be a ship wide installation curated by artist Zaria Forman, whose dramatic large-scale pastel drawings documenting climate change are exhibited worldwide according to a press release.

The exhibit is said to be the first-ever permanent ship-based polar art installation, incorporating a wide-ranging collection of drawings, paintings, video, photography, sculpture, and more, from over 35 artists. The collection has been assembled making use of the entire ship—both public and private spaces--themed deck by deck.

All the ship’s public spaces and 12 guest suites will feature original pieces, each including artist statements and quotes to give viewers a deeper understanding of how and why these environments have impacted the artist and their work.

The exhibit also includes experiential pieces, like a John Grade sculpture of glass and resin suspended from the ceiling that invites guests inside to enter sea ice floating on the surface of the ocean.