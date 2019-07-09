2020 Global Cruise Ship Index Now Available for Download

Global Cruise Ship Index 2020

The new 2020 Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News is now available for immediate download.

The Excel file comprises data for over 500 cruise ships, listing key metrics such for each ship including cruise line, ship name, guest capacity, crew capacity, shipyard, building cost, length, width and draft, as well as whether the ship has LNG capabilities or battery packs.

It provides a comprehensive overview of key metrics of the current and future cruise fleet in a sort-able, organized database. 

The database includes all current ships in cruise service as well as the forward-looking cruise ship orderbook as of July 2019.

Click here to download the 2020 Global Cruise Ship Index.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

125 Ships | 264,464 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News European Market Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Sveba Dahlen
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report