2020 CIN European Market Report Out Now

The 2020 European Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, providing a complete overview of all European cruise brands with growth projections and market capacity data sets through 2027.

With Europe in focus with capacity set to grow at a fast clip, Cruise Industry News has talked to all the major players, while outlining capacity and market growth across all brands into the late 2020s.

By 2027, MSC will control some 35.6 percent of the market for the European cruise brands, with 29 ships sailing and just under 100,000 berths and capacity for around 5 million guests.

The market is also expected to grow from 145 ships this year to over 175 by 2027, based on existing orders and known ship movements.

In addition is coverage of other smaller and niche European brands, as well as key ports in the region in a concise 120-page PDF.

The report also offers a comprehensive look at a diverse set of ports in Europe, who are accommodating cruise growth but also dealing with head taxes and local push back.

There is also exclusive analysis and insight including market statistics and supply projections through 2027, in addition to a break-down of the market by year, cruise line capacity and number of ships.