Holland America Offers 10 Extended Cruises to Hawaii in 2019-20

Holland America Line is offering 10 extended Hawaii cruises to choose from between fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Ranging from 16 to 28 days, the itineraries also include Collectors’ Voyages that combine the islands of Hawaii with a taste of the Mexican Riviera.

Each itinerary features an overnight call at Honolulu. The cruises also feature calls at the beautiful ports of Hilo, Lahaina and Kona. Hawaii sailings are available aboard Eurodam and Oosterdam, and depart from Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, British Columbia; and San Diego, California.

“The Hawaiian Islands have long drawn travelers to this magical paradise, offering endless adventure, incomparable beauty and a deep, rich history,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “Our extended cruises to Hawaii create a truly immersive experience where guests can take part in authentic traditions, taste local flavors and enjoy activities that fill them with the warmth of the Hawaiian culture and a better understanding of this beautiful part of the world.”

Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, Eurodam kicks off the season Sept. 29, 2019, with a 16-day Circle Hawaii cruise where guests will enjoy visits to Hilo, Kauai and Lahaina as well as an overnight in Honolulu. On Oct. 20 and Nov. 6, 2019, Oosterdam offers a similar 17-day itinerary, sailing roundtrip from San Diego and visiting Kona in lieu of Kauai along with the other Hawaiian ports, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.

In 2020 Eurodam will offer three additional Circle Hawaii cruises featuring two roundtrip San Diego sailings and one roundtrip Seattle itinerary. On March 1, the ship will depart San Diego for a 17-day cruise that visits Hilo, Honolulu, Lahaina, Kona and Ensenada. A comparable 18-day itinerary departs March 18, adding a bonus call at Nawiliwili on Hawaii’s island of Kauai. Guests looking to sail roundtrip from Seattle can opt for Eurodam’s April 15 sailing, visiting Kauai; Honolulu; Lahaina; Kona; and Victoria, British Columbia.

There is also Oosterdam’s 28-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas voyage departing March 21, 2020. Sailing roundtrip from San Diego, cruisers will enjoy visits to six ports in French Polynesia — including overnights at both Bora-Bora and Papeete — as well as three ports in Hawaii and a call at Christmas Island.