MSC Opens Sales for New Seashore

MSC Cruises today announced the opening of sales for the MSC Seashore for her inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean. Starting in June 2021, she will sail a seven-night itinerary calling at Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina and Valletta.

Sales open today exclusively for MSC Voyagers Club members for a two-week period. All other guests will be able to book cruises starting July 11, 2019.

The new ship is the first of two enriched Seaside Evo ships with extended public spaces, more staterooms and the highest ratio of outdoor space per guest of any cruise ship in the company’s fleet.

Growing from the Seaside-class, the new vessel is built on a similar platform by Fincantieri, but is 52 feet longer, with capacity growing to 4,560 guests.

Gianni Onorato, Chief Executive Officer of MSC Cruises, commented, “Each and every ship that we build is different. MSC Seashore is an evolution of the ground-breaking Seaside prototype but this enriched ship has allowed us to further enhance the guest experience with the introduction of new features and facilities as well as some further improvement of the existing ones. With an increased capacity and expanded facilities, MSC Seashore will offer guests myriad opportunities to get closer to the sea, providing yet more options for vacationers to enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean when the ship comes into service.”

The increased size of the vessel has allowed for some of the public spaces to be redesigned, creating new public areas as well as optimizing the location of other areas throughout the ship. A new double deck show lounge has been created below the aft pool, which is now on Deck 8, while the indoor pool on Deck 18 will be extended with an additional deck over and around the pool. The family offering has also been expanded with an even bigger kids’ area and the ultimate state-of-the-art waterpark.

A brand-new restaurant will be introduced for Aurea guests as well as an additional main restaurant.

There will be a new location for the specialty restaurants on Deck 8, as the buffet will move to Deck 16. This new position for the specialty restaurants allows for waterfront seating on the waterfront boardwalk bringing guests ever closer to the sea as they enjoy their lunch or dinner.

MSC Seashore will also feature new stateroom designs such as connected staterooms for families and groups.

The MSC Yacht Club will offer a new style of suite, featuring a walk-in wardrobe. In addition, there will be two more luxury suites with whirlpool baths, and 28 more terraced staterooms with their own private area for sunbathing, according to a press release.