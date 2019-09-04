Naples Has Expanding Turnaround Business

Playing a key role in the Mediterranean, Naples is the third largest cruise port in Italy, according to Tomaso Cognolato, CEO and general manager.

This year, traffic is on the rise and figures for 2020 are still going up as the port has three berths dedicated to cruise vessels, and a fourth can be used as well.

The port is located in the city center and can handle major traffic days, like June 17 when the Explorer of the Seas was joined by the Costa neoRiviera, Fascinosa and MSC Bellissima.

Homeporting is a growing business for Naples for Marella Cruises and the new Marella Explorer 2, which is sailing from the port this summer on week-long itineraries, with Cognolato noting strong airlift to/from the UK.

The port’s terminal is part of a four-level complex that also includes a convention space, shopping center and various officers.

Up next, Naples plans to extend one of its piers to accept even larger ships.

“We are now facing a problem of port saturation, as many vessels try to come on the sameday,” Cognolato said.