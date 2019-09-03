Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Seven Maiden Calls Highlight Hamburg's 2019

AIDAperla

Seven maiden calls and the christening of the MSC Grandiosa are the high points of the 214-call 2019 season for Hamburg, which will host 18 different cruise brands and 41 different ships throughout the year.

“In general terms we can say that Hamburg has had double-digit annual growth-rates since 2015 and was well above general EU average growth rates. In 2019 and 2020, we will stabilize this progress,” said Sacha Rougier, managing director of Cruise Gate Hamburg.

The maiden calls, including the Grandiosa, include the Mein Schiff 2, World Explorer, both Hapag-Lloyd newbuilds, the Costa Smeralda and the Roald Amundsen.

Later this year, the Hamburg Cruise Days event is expected to see a record number of participating ships with 12 vessels expected, including the AIDaperla, AIDAsol, AIDAvita, Amadea, Costa Mediterranea, Europa, Europa 2, Mein Schiff 4, Preziosa and the World Explorer.

“The city’s and its people’s enthusiasm and acceptance for cruise ships shows every time a cruise ship is greeted by onlookers when sailing into the port,” Rougier noted. “And planners should love this city, too, since it is the most eventful cruise destination in Europe – and happy customers are guaranteed. We have designed terminals so that all sorts of cruise ships can call.

“And on top, Hamburg is the No. 1 sustainable cruise hub in Northern Europe. The city is committed to promoting the supply of eco-friendly power at all cruise terminals,” Rougier continued.

Also new is an amendment to the berth booking process, as preferential berthing will only be available with the framework of a long-term agreement contract between operators and Cruise Gate Hamburg and linked to annually guaranteed passenger movements.

A new HafenCity terminal is under construction and set to open by 2023.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Columbus Cruise Center

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 264,966 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide