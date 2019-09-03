Seven Maiden Calls Highlight Hamburg's 2019

Seven maiden calls and the christening of the MSC Grandiosa are the high points of the 214-call 2019 season for Hamburg, which will host 18 different cruise brands and 41 different ships throughout the year.

“In general terms we can say that Hamburg has had double-digit annual growth-rates since 2015 and was well above general EU average growth rates. In 2019 and 2020, we will stabilize this progress,” said Sacha Rougier, managing director of Cruise Gate Hamburg.

The maiden calls, including the Grandiosa, include the Mein Schiff 2, World Explorer, both Hapag-Lloyd newbuilds, the Costa Smeralda and the Roald Amundsen.

Later this year, the Hamburg Cruise Days event is expected to see a record number of participating ships with 12 vessels expected, including the AIDaperla, AIDAsol, AIDAvita, Amadea, Costa Mediterranea, Europa, Europa 2, Mein Schiff 4, Preziosa and the World Explorer.

“The city’s and its people’s enthusiasm and acceptance for cruise ships shows every time a cruise ship is greeted by onlookers when sailing into the port,” Rougier noted. “And planners should love this city, too, since it is the most eventful cruise destination in Europe – and happy customers are guaranteed. We have designed terminals so that all sorts of cruise ships can call.

“And on top, Hamburg is the No. 1 sustainable cruise hub in Northern Europe. The city is committed to promoting the supply of eco-friendly power at all cruise terminals,” Rougier continued.

Also new is an amendment to the berth booking process, as preferential berthing will only be available with the framework of a long-term agreement contract between operators and Cruise Gate Hamburg and linked to annually guaranteed passenger movements.

A new HafenCity terminal is under construction and set to open by 2023.