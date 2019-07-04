Constanta Eyes Rebound

In 2019, the Constanta port in Romania expects one cruise call and 19 river ships between March 24 and October 29.

For 2020, the Constanta Port Authority is targeted on working with more regional ports to create a common strategy and promote new routes in the Black Sea.

“We want to attract new members to MedCruise,” said Daniela Serban, general manager of the Constanta Maritime Ports Administration.

“Due to tensions in the Black Sea area, the port of Constanta focuses on river cruises. We use every opportunity to promote Constanta for Danube cruises through events organized in Austria, Hungary and Serbia.”

Constanta is a historical town that includes Mamaia resort, a popular destination attracting about one million visitors during summer.

Another potential magnet for visitors is the Danube Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site spanning over 3,000 square kilometers. Bucharest, dubbed “Little Paris,” is renowned for its elegant architecture, ruins of Roman fortresses, and Christian monasteries.

There are two berths at Constanta port, both with a water depth of 13.5 meters.

“The main one is 300 meters long and the secondary berth is 400 meters long. Our passenger terminal has the capacity to accommodate any ship that can enter the Black Sea through the Bosphorus,” said Serban.