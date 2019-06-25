MHA Vendors Gear Up for Conference at Sea Event

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) is gearing up for its December Conference at Sea aboard the MSC Divina.

The exclusive event for MHA members will provide an insider’s perspective on supply chain, global sourcing and logistics and much more.

Agenda tracks will also touch on quality and innovation in hotel sourcing, sustainability and renewable sourcing, culinary innovations and food and beverage concept development.

It will be the first MHA Conference at Sea since a 2017 event on the Norwegian Sky.

“The greatest value of the MHA is being placed in front of key buyers and strategic sourcing managers,” said Michael Yang, account executive at Blue Venture Inc., a major seafood supplier to the cruise industry.

“It is an absolutely incredible event and paramount for relationship building,” added Warren Hodgson, director of sales at Hunter Amenities. “When you have an opportunity to be one-on-one, you develop relationships.”

Yang also agreed that events like the MHA Conference at Sea help build relationships.

“The cruise industry is a relatively small community that can be very difficult for a new vendor to navigate and the MHA Conference at Sea can be a great catalyst to grow a business,” Yang continued.

Having attended the last Conference at Sea, Yang said the tour of the galley was most key.

“That helped us prepare product specifications, packaging and handling when we source for our marine hotel clients,” he noted.

Added Hodgson: “For a new vendor it is the experience of a lifetime. You owe it to yourself to be there. My biggest piece of advice is to be involved, be present and be willing to try anything new that comes up.”

The cruise, sailing from Dec. 17-20, also includes cruise line guest speakers and contributors to the overall program that will include experts on supply chain, hotel operations and culinary developments.

In other association news, the 35th annual MHA Conference and Trade Show will take place in Orlando, March 26-28, 2020.