San Diego Receives Green Marine Certification for Environmental Efforts

The Port of San Diego has received an environmental certification from Green Marine, according to a statement.

The port enrolled in Green Marine in September 2018 and was the second port in California to become a Green Marine participant.

In order to earn the certification, the port had to undergo a rigorous evaluation of its environmental initiatives. Results of the evaluation were then verified by an accredited external verifier, according to a press release.

Areas in which the port was evaluated included initiatives for reduction of greenhouse gas and air pollutants, spill prevention, community impacts, environmental leadership, waste management and underwater noise. Initiatives were ranked on a 1-to-5 scale based on the detailed criteria specified for Green Marine’s performance indicators.

“The Port of San Diego is a champion for the environmental health of San Diego Bay and its tidelands,” said Garry Bonelli, Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “To have our initiatives evaluated and verified with such outstanding results demonstrates that our environmental efforts are working. We will continue the Port’s diligence to protect the bay so that it can be enjoyed by our residents and visitors for generations to come.”

The Port of San Diego implemented a Green Port Program in 2008. The program includes initiatives to reduce water and energy use, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, utilize renewable energy and more, according to a statement.

The port is also one of the first ports in the nation to establish a Climate Action Plan. The plan includes a 2020 goal to reduce the Port’s greenhouse gas emissions by 10 percent relative to a 2006 baseline. Based on activities that occurred in 2016, greenhouse gas emissions have decreased 13 percent since 2006.