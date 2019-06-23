Photos: Star Breeze in Alesund

Photos of Windstar's Star Breeze in Alesund, Norway. The Windstar vessel will be the first of the three power yachts to be stretched, entering Fincantieri's Palermo later this year for a new midsection that will house 50 new cabins.

The project is part of the company's $250 Million Star Plus Initiative which will see it stretch and re-engine its three Star-class vessels.

The initiative will expand guest accommodations on the line's three vessels increasing capacity from 212 passengers to 312 guests per ship, following the lengthening.

The work will be done to Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride in succession between October 2019 and November 2020.

The project represents an overall capacity increase of 24 percent for the small ship line, according to the company.

The Star Breeze Star Plus Inaugural voyage will take place from Miami to Colón, Panama on March 20, 2020. The sailing from Miami will be a first for the Seattle-based company.

Photos: JD SCHWARTZ | TRIBUTESTUDIOS