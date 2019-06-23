Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report

Photos: Star Breeze in Alesund

Star Breeze

Photos of Windstar's Star Breeze in Alesund, Norway. The Windstar vessel will be the first of the three power yachts to be stretched, entering Fincantieri's Palermo later this year for a new midsection that will house 50 new cabins.

Star Breeze in Alesund

The project is part of the company's $250 Million Star Plus Initiative which will see it stretch and re-engine its three Star-class vessels.

Star Breeze in Alesund

The initiative will expand guest accommodations on the line's three vessels increasing capacity from 212 passengers to 312 guests per ship, following the lengthening.

Star Breeze in Alesund

 

The work will be done to Star Breeze, Star Legend, and Star Pride in succession between October 2019 and November 2020.

Star Breeze in Alesund

The project represents an overall capacity increase of 24 percent for the small ship line, according to the company. 

The Star Breeze Star Plus Inaugural voyage will take place from Miami to Colón, Panama on March 20, 2020. The sailing from Miami will be a first for the Seattle-based company.

Photos: JD SCHWARTZ | TRIBUTESTUDIOS

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 260,168 Berths | $69 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
AB InBev