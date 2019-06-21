Norwegian Runs Synchronized Agent Promo Karting Event

Norwegian Cruise Line invited nearly 1,000 travel partners across 13 U.S. cities to a synchronized series of racetrack events on Thursday evening to showcase the experiences available on the company’s West Coast fleet – Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss as well as the soon-to-launch Norwegian Encore.

Travel partners in California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah, were invited to an electric go-kart experience similar to the attraction available on Norwegian Joy, Bliss, and the upcoming Encore as part of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Partner’s First philosophy, according to a statement.

The company partnered with K1 Speed, Racer’s Edge and Pole Position in Los Angeles, Anaheim, Burbank, Dublin, Irvine, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and Torrance, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Las Vegas, NV; and Salt Lake City, UT to execute these simultaneous events on June 20.

Later this summer the company will host a similar East Coast racing series. Winners from across the country will then reunite on Norwegian Encore during the November inaugural in Miami for an East meets West championship.