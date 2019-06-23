Seven Seas Navigator Emerges Following Two-Week Refit

The Seven Seas Navigator is back in action following a two-week drydock in France.

The first guests to experience her improvements are currently sailing aboard an 11-night London to Dublin voyage, according to a statement from Regent.

“When guests step on board Seven Seas Navigator, they will find she continues to reflect Regent’s elegant style and famous attention to detail that fashionably honors her heritage as a beloved, intimate luxury ship,” said Jason Montague, Regent Seven Seas Cruises president and chief executive officer. “Seven Seas Navigator now reflects the consistent look and feel of our fleet, but with special touches that make her distinctly unique.”

Among the changes, Prime 7, a contemporary American steakhouse, has been completely reimagined with dramatic new appeal, Regent said, including dark imperial blue walls accented with gold, light leather chairs and rich wood finishes that provide a refined and elegant backdrop for prime steaks and seafood. Large artwork, marble sculptures and intricately patterned floors were also added.

Among the public areas, the Navigator Lounge was refreshed with new furnishings enabling more space for guests to sit and enjoy coffee during the day and cocktails around the piano in the afternoon and evenings.

Guest suites also got an upgrade with new entrances and signage, according to a statement. The in-suite closets now feature more chests and drawers for additional storage space to benefit guests sailing on extended voyages. New plush carpeting was added to all suites as well as fresh upholstery and the private balconies boast refinished teak wood.

The Seven Seas Navigator’s refurbishment is her first since 2016, and since then, Regent has invested more than $150 million refurbishing and modernizing its fleet, the company said.