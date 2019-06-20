Tillberg Design of Sweden Launches New Identity

TDoS New Look

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) today launched a new visual identity for the group.

The new design is built around the logotyp made up of thin intersecting lines, creating a timeless brand mark that combines our heritage from 1964 with contemporary design, the company said, in a statement.

The light Nordic design also stands for simplicity and transparency, two of TDoS' core values, according to the company. 

”After more than 50 years of creating award winning marine architecture & interior design, it was time to redesign ourselves,” said Fredrik Johansson, owner and executive project director. ”The new visual identity is developed during the last 12 months collateral with a strategic project that will sharpen our design and content products to our clients."

