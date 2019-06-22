P&O Cruises Returns to Tasmania’s Winter Festival Dark Mofo

P&O Cruises’ Pacific Explorer arrived in Hobart this morning with more than 2,000 passengers and crew who will be visiting Tasmania’s Dark Mofo festival.

The cruise brings the single largest group of interstate visitors to the state’s iconic winter event and is expected to inject around $750,000 into the local economy, according to a statement.

This is the second time P&O Cruises has sailed in to Tasmania’s annual event.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said the cruise had proved so popular that flagship Pacific Explorer will be returning to visit Dark Mofo for a third time in 2020.

“A P&O Cruise provides guests from around the country with an easy and convenient way of accessing Tasmania’s popular winter solstice celebration,” Myrmell said.

“Our guests love discovering new and unique events, and cruising offers a convenient, value-packed and fun-filled way for people to experience this iconic Australian festival which has fast become a favourite and mainstay of the national circuit.”

In keeping with P&O’s Main Events itineraries, all guests on this year’s Dark Mofo cruise receive a priority pass to the signature Winter Feast and an admission ticket and return ferry transfers to MONA as part of their cruise fare, making cruising a great value and easy way to attend the event.

P&O’s Main Events cruise to Dark Mofo departs Sydney on June 18, 2020.