Sea Cloud Announces Deployment for New Ship

Sea Cloud II

Sea Cloud has announced deployment for its new Sea Cloud Spirit, set to debut in 2020, and including a new Caribbean destination for the cruise line, the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Guests can now pre-register for cruises between August and December 2020, with bookings set to open later this year, the company said. 

"The new ship will combine a romantic windjammer atmosphere, with the most modern comforts," the company said. "With her clear, classic outline, she follows the role model of her two elegant wind-jammer sisters (Sea Cloud II is pictured above). Entirely new in this concept are the generous number of cabins with balconies, the extensive sun deck with sunbeds, a gym with panoramic views, the exclusive spa and wellness area, as well as the option to choose between an elegant menu in the restaurant and a relaxed dinner in the bistro on the lido deck in the evenings."

The Sea Cloud Spirit will have a sail area of 44,100 sq. ft. / 4.100 m², and will be equipped with two economic diesel-electric engines. 

Highlights of the Sea Cloud Spirit preview brochure include:
• The Maiden Voyage: Lisbon – Rome August 29-September 11, 2020
• Viewing of the Classic Regatta: Rome – Nice September 28-October 8, 2020
• Several shorter cruises: Naples – Naples, September 18 – 22, 2020, Nice – Nice, October 8 – 12, 2020, Las Palmas – Las Palmas, November 5 – 9, 2020
• Transatlantic Sailing: Sailing with the trade winds under full sails for 14 relaxed days, November 9 - 24, 2020, Las Palmas - St Maarten
• New Destination: Three new Caribbean itineraries: November 24 - December 4, 2020; December 4 - 13, 2020 and December 13 - 20, 2020.

