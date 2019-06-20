Spirit of Discovery Delivery On Track

The Spirit of Discovery, the first of two new cruise ships for Saga Cruises, is inching closer to her officially delivery, according to a statement from Meyer Werft.

The ship will be leaving the harbour of Emden next week as planned and the handover of the new cruise ship will take place before departure, the yard said.

The ship is expected to be on time in Dover on June 28, 2019.

Departing from Dover on July 10, the new ship’s first voyage is British First, circumnavigating the UK and adding calls to Ireland.

“We are extremely happy with Saga’s first newbuild and believe we have created something very special for our guests that will be enjoyed for years to come. Indeed it has exceeded our expectations and we look forward to welcoming our very first guests on the inaugural cruise on July 10," said Robin Shaw, CEO of Saga Travel.

“The team, consisting of the cruise line, shipyard and suppliers, is working very hard and made it: the shipyard is back on track after delivering two ships in the first six month of the year," said Tim Meyer, managing director of Meyer Werft.

The yard said there is some final outfitting work to be done and various tests, which can be conducted with the ship at the pier.

The Spirit of Adventure, a sister ship, follows in 2020.