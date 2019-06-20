Flying Clipper Nears Completion Despite Questions

Flying CLipper

The delivery of the advanced 300-guest Flying Clipper for Star Clippers from Brodosplit is "running late," but the shipyard said the vessel will be completed according to a Croatian news report.

"We're not releasing any planned itineraries for Flying Clipper yet as it has been subject to delays at the shipyard," Star Clippers said, in a statement posted to social media. "We still hope to take delivery during 2019, however, discussions are ongoing with the shipyard and we will advise (on an updated) launch date when known."

The yard cited the complex build of the ship as one of the reasons, as the vessel is the first sail ship in the world built to comply with Safe Return to Port.

"It has been extremely complicated to build that type of ship, however, Brodosplit will be completing it soon," Brodosplit said.

Separate Croatian news sources said that Star Clippers had cancelled its contract with the yard earlier this year. 

