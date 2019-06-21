12 More Ships Still Slated to Enter Service in 2019

Twelve more cruise ships are still set to enter service in 2019, according to the cruise ship orderbook, following a busy start to the year.

Of the 12 remaining ships poised to set sail, they include five expedition vessels and one LNG-fueled ship, the Costa Smeralda.

The remaining orderbook value for 2019 stands at $5.5 billion, with 24,190 berths entering service.

Remaining New Ships Set to Enter Service in 2019:

World Explorer - Mystic Cruises

Cost: $85,000,000

Capacity: 200 Guests

The World Explorer is set to debut this summer for Nicko Cruises on charter from Mystic Cruises. She will move to Quark Expeditions on a seasonal charter deal for the 2019-2020 Antarctica season.

Spirit of Discovery

Cost: $350,000,000

Capacity: 1,000 Guests

Saga's first-ever newbuild, the Spirit of Discovery, was delivered in mid June ahead of her inaugural cruise from Dover in July. Departing from Dover on July 10, the new ship’s first voyage is aptly named British First, circumnavigating the UK and adding calls to Ireland.

Guests can also book the Pilgrimage to The New World sailing 30 nights roundtrip from Southampton in September 2020 to the East Coast of the United States, and hitting Bermuda on the way back.

Greg Mortimer

Cost: $65,000,000

Capacity: 160 Guests

The 160-guest Greg Mortimer is in the water in China, with all steel work done and interior fabrication in full swing ahead of her service entry later this year in Antarctica on a long-term charter agreement for Aurora Expeditions. The ship is one of up to 10 SunStone Ships is building in China and will charter out to various clients. Seven ships are so far scheduled for delivery between 2019 and 2022, according to Niels-Erik Lund, president and CEO.

The ships can be configured for each client, going from 130 guests up to 186, with various public area and restaurant options. The ships can carry up to 200 guests with a third and fourth passenger in select staterooms.

Scenic Eclipse

Cost: $185,000,000

Capacity: 228 Guests

Despite delays, Scenic is set to debut the new ultra-luxury Eclipse this summer and enter the ocean cruise business.

Magellan Explorer

Cost: $50,000,000

Capacity: 100 Guests

Antarctica21's newbuild, the Magellan Explorer, will be delivered in September. The cruise line recently added additional early-season itineraires to its deployment.

The 4,900-ton ship will be delivered at the end of September after scheduled sea trials.

While the ship has been built for 100 guests, it will be sailing with 73 passengers for the season, the exact number of seats the company has on its plane that flies to King George Island. The local operation has an edge in the market, as the only player operating a full season of fly cruises, cutting days off sailing time with no Drake Passage transits.

The ship has been built for that in mind too, with a 60-day operational capacity, meaning huge amounts of cold storage space and 60-plus days of tank space for fuel. Technical management will be provided by V.Ships Leisure.

Last August, the company launched a new brand, morphing from Antarctica XXI to Antarctica21 with a new logo and color scheme to go with an eye-catching livery adorned on the hull of the new Magellan Explorer.

Hanseatic Inspiration

Cost: $155,000,000

Capacity: 230 Guests

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises will get its second new Hanseatic-class expedition newbuild later this year, which is the second of three in a series, in a sister to the Hanseatic Nature (pictured above) which was delivered this spring.

The Hanseatic Nature will offer a bilingual product aboard, also targeting English-speaking markets.

A third ship, the Hanseatic Nature, targeted to the German source markets, follows in 2021.

The trio of expedition ships will complete Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet upgrade. The Hanseatic left the fleet last year and the smaller Bremen will exit in May of 2021.

The newbuilds are being constructed at VARD with hull and steel completed at VARD facilities in Romania before final outfitting in Norway.

Costa Smeralda

Cost: $950,000,000

Capacity: 5,224 Guests

Fueled by LNG, Costa will take delivery of the new Smeralda in the fall with the ship entering service on from Savona with deployment set through 2021, sailing roundtrip weeklong itineraries from Savona with calls in Marseilles, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Civitavecchia and La Spezia.

Sky Princess

Cost: $760,000,000

Capacity: 3,660

Princess Cruises gets its new Sky Princess later this year from Fincantieri.

After a three-day preview cruise from Port Everglades, the new ship launches alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale Dec. 7, 2019 - April 4, 2020. Voyages offer late-night stays during every visit to St. Thomas and Cozumel.

The ship also debuts the new and innovative Princess Sky Suites.

Norwegian Encore

Cost: $1,100,000

Capacity: 4,200 Guests

Meyer Werft is set to deliver the latest Norwegian Cruise Line ship, the Norwegian Encore, this fall. The ship will sail from Miami for the winter cruise season.

A representation of his modern and abstract style, the ship’s hull will feature a "labyrinth of color" inspired by Arranz-Bravo’s life by the sea in Barcelona and pay tribute to the vibrant guest experience for which the Norwegian brand is recognized, the company said.

After her debut in Miami, the Encore will move to Seattle in 2021, sailing seven-day cruises to Alaska.

MSC Grandiosa

Cost: $900,000,000

Capacity: 4,888 Guests

MSC Cruises continues its expansion course with the delivery of the MSC Grandiosa, slated for November from Chantiers.

The vessel will spend her inaugural season in the Western Mediterranean. The ship will offer a seven-night sailing calling in Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Valletta, Barcelona and Marseille, with its first cruise sailing from Genoa on November 16, 2019.

In other news, MSC recently announced that the MSC Grandiosa will expand the company's MSC for Me guest technology platform.

Carnival Panorama

Cost: $780,000,000

Capacity: 4,000 Guests

Carnival's latest Vista-class newbuild from Fincantieri, the Panorama, will call Long Beach home, sailing seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries.

The ship will also offer a special one-time three-day cruise to Ensenada from Long Beach Dec. 11-14, 2019. Following that, the ship will sail a week-long cruise program departing on Saturdays from Long Beach with three port calls: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta under the command of Captain Carlo Queirolo.

Flying Clipper

Cost: $100,000,000

Capacity: 300 Guests

The Flying Clipper remains under construction in Croatia.