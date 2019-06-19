Carnival Debuts More New Food and Beverage Options for Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a number of new food and beverage concepts aboard its new Mardi Gras, set to debut in 2020.

The new dining and bar spots in the two themed zones include Street Eats, RedFrog Tiki Bar and The Watering Hole, among many other branded outlets and a Big Chicken restaurant by Carnival’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.

“Great food and beverage experiences are at the core of any vacation, especially at Carnival. We always strive to provide our guests with the most diverse options possible, but the sheer variety of food and beverage venues on board Mardi Gras is unlike anything we’ve ever offered before,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our culinary and beverage teams continue to innovate, ensuring that we have an array of new and exciting options in addition to longtime Carnival favorites our guests love.”

New Concepts:

Street Eats – This free-of-charge open-air eatery will bring the ready-to-eat nature of street food to the seas with three themed kiosks offering fried, steamed and plancha (skillet) delicacies. Representing a variety of global cuisines and located next to Seafood Shack, the quick, grab-and-go venue will offer a daily rotating menu. Small plates like empanadas or falafel will be available at the fried station; bao buns or siu mai at the steam outlet; and kebabs or satay at the plancha venue.

RedFrog Tiki Bar – The new two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar is a twist on Carnival’s poolside bar with playful, rum-based cocktails in an island-inspired atmosphere decked out with tiki heads, floral patterns and vibrant colors.

The Watering Hole – Situated within The Patio at Summer Landing, The Watering Hole is modeled after a backyard gathering spot and is the perfect space for guests to unwind, grab a cocktail and enjoy sweeping sea views. The bar will boast a wide beer selection including Carnival’s own canned and draft brews, as well as refreshing summer-inspired sips like the Watermelon Cooler and Tequila Sunset.

Mardi Gras will also feature the second Big Chicken restaurant at sea created by Carnival Chief Fun Officer and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The all-inclusive breakfast, lunch and dinner menus will also give guests a glimpse into O’Neal’s family traditions as all menu items will be developed and taste-tested by the star himself and based on his favorite recipes.

“Big Chicken is a labor of love featuring all of my favorite fried chicken recipes developed in tandem with my mom,” said O’Neal. “Carnival is a great partner, and I am very excited to bring the largest Big Chicken at sea aboard the spectacular new Mardi Gras.”