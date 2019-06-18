Crystal Appoints Captain Thomas Larsen To Helm Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced that Captain Thomas Larsen will bring out its Crystal Endeavor, which will embark on her maiden voyage from Tokyo in August of 2020.

According to Crystal, Captain Larsen brings to the bridge decades of diverse nautical experience that began in his native Sweden and spans the cargo industry, Swedish Royal Navy, private superyachts, and numerous cruise ships.

He joined Crystal in 2016 as Captain of Crystal Esprit before moving to Crystal Symphony, where he currently serves as captain.

“Captain Larsen is the ideal leader for Crystal Endeavor’s journeys to some of the world’s most remote and fascinating places,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “He has led Crystal ships for several years with incredibly skillful precision and judgement, with a passion for exploration as well as a warm character that he shares with our guests and crew.”

Captain Larsen’s seagoing career began in 1984, at the age of 16, when he started as a second cook before changing to the deck department. He climbed the ranks and entered the Swedish Royal Navy as seaman and bosun, then graduated from Kalmar Maritime Academy with a master mariner degree.

He spent nearly two decades with an Asia-Pacific cruise operator as staff captain and captain, helmed a private superyacht in the Mediterranean Sea and Indian Ocean, and was recruited by Crystal in 2016.

Captain Larsen is a licensed private pilot, a master scuba dive trainer and submarine pilot.

“It is my honor to be part of the next extraordinary adventure for Crystal,” Captain Larsen said. “Crystal Endeavor will be extremely capable and equipped for exploring places larger ships cannot go while giving our guests a beautiful home upon the seas. I look forward to the incredible experiences to come.”