Azamara Unveils New Logo and Expanded Land Programs

Azamara Club Cruises is now Azamara and has a new logo, along with the announcement that the company was debuting the largest selection of pre- and post- voyage land programs in the cruise industry.

As of today, the brand offers a total of over 1,700 land program offerings, which complement the brand's immersive voyages and further enhances its commitment to bringing guests closer to the heart of a destination, the company said, in a statement.

According to Azamara, the new name and logo reflect a redefined dedication to the brand and deepen the brand's renewed focus on cruising and immersive inland experiences.

The logo's three main features include: an open world symbol signifying infinite opportunities for world travel, and the brand's commitment to connecting guests to both iconic and off-the-beaten-path destinations. according to the company; the two artistic strokes represent both land and sea experiences—the left stroke signifies the Earth and the brand's expanded inland explorations, and the right stroke represents the sea and extensive vastness that Azamara crosses; the star in the design is representative of Azamara's namesake "Acamar," which means the brightest star in the southern sky and represents the brand's 'north star'; like a compass that drives balance, direction and dependability, according to a press release.

"Our passion for land has allowed our Destination Immersion programming to evolve over the past 10-years, from 'You'll Love Where We Take You' to 'Stay Longer, Experience More' to now 'Explore Further'; Destination Immersion (Longer Stays, More Overnights and Night Touring) is what makes Azamara unique within the industry," said Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Azamara. "This is just the beginning, we expect our land programming to grow even more as we continue to augment our services. That said, it was a natural next step to take these custom-designed destination itineraries one step further on land and adjust our overall name and expand our strategy."

He continued: "Now available on every single voyage starting October 2019, and available throughout future deployments, we will provide a variety of unique curated products, which emphasize our Explore Further identity through benefits such as longer stays, more overnights and night touring. These bucket-list type experiences are all made possible in collaboration with reputable, independent travel experts to show the Azamara traveler "a whole new world."

Azamara has collaborated with key travel companies for its land programming, including Cox & Kings, which will operate over 75 percent of the land programming.