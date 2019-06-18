Seabourn: Cook Your Catch

Seabourn has announced its new Cook to Catch program whereby guests can hook and then dine on their fish aboard the Seabourn Sojourn in Alaska this summer.

Cook Your Catch is available in conjunction with select shore excursions in Alaska and guests will have the option to enjoy their fresh catch prepared for dinner by the onboard culinary team at either The Restaurant or The Colonnade.

“People fish all over the world, but few opportunities measure up to those we’ve created for guests in Alaska this summer,” said Gerald Mosslinger, vice president of hotel operations, in a prepared statement.

As with any fishing experience, a catch is the goal but not guaranteed. Destinations with excursions that enable Cook Your Catch include: Halibut fishing at Icy Straight Point; salmon fishing at Ketchikan; salmon fishing at Sitka; and fishing the Inside Passage at Wrangell.

In addition, Ventures by Seabourn offers a range of tours for exploration with the expedition team consisting of naturalists, marine biologists, wildlife researchers, photographers, videographers, and more.

Seabourn’s Alaska season runs from June to October and includes 11-, 12- and 14-day cruises from Vancouver and Seward.