Cruise Drydock Market Infographic

The global cruise ship drydock market represents over $3 billion of annual spending, according to estimates in the 2019 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.

A fleet of over 400 ocean-going ships combine for some 1,500 annual drydocking days, with an average drydock/refit period lasting 14 days.

During a cruise ship drydock, a team often exceeding over 1,000 workers in multiple shifts work 24 hours a day with the ship out of water.

Cruise lines go from generating millions of dollars per day in revenue with the ship in service to spending $2 to $3 million per day during a drydocking.

Planning can start up to 24 months out for larger ships, often referred to as refurbishments, conversions or revitalizations. These larger jobs can easily see a cruise operator spend upwards of $100 million over a 30-day period with the ship emerging with new spaces and technical upgrades.

Most drydockings, however, start being planned nine to 12 months in advance. As opposed to newbuildings, the cruise line manage the technical and overhaul and refurbishment work themselves, often controlling purchasing and directly engaging subcontractors.

A conservative estimate of the global drydocking market shows a $3 billion spend annually by cruise operators.

That number is only poised to increase dramatically. As new ships up the competition between cruise brands, operators roll back the new ship features across their fleets.