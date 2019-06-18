Trimline Delivers Extensive Refit for Seabourn Odyssey

Trimline and Seabourn Cruises have teamed up again on the recent refurbishment on the 450-guest Seabourn Odyssey.

During the 10-day dry dock in Genoa, the 180-strong Trimline team, including specialists in flooring, joinery, decoration, upholstery, plumbing, tiling, electrical and fine finishing, enhanced every public areas and passenger suite onboard, according to a press release.

Linh Nguyen, Interior Manager at Seabourn said: “Trimline has risen again in a great partnership we have with them. Their flexibility, knowledge of the fleet and professionalism helps to deliver an outcome that meets with Seabourn’s standards on our most recent Odyssey 10-year refit.”

Trimline’s Key Account Manager, Simon Dawkins commented: “We are delighted to complete another refit for Seabourn Cruises. As we build on our partnership with Seabourn, we continually expand our knowledge of their ships, helping us to overcome any new technical challenges. We are proud that even though this was the 10-year main refit for Seabourn Odyssey, she really is not showing her age and the interiors are still at a standard you would expect from such an ultra-luxury brand.”