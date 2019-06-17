Paul Gauguin Adds 'Dream in Blue' Special Offer

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering up to $500 shipboard credit per stateroom on select 2020 voyages during its “Dream in Blue” promotion when booked by July 31, 2019, according to a company press release.

As an additional bonus, deposits have been reduced to $250 per person.

Shipboard Credit on select sailings varies by stateroom or suite category:

$300 Shipboard Credit per stateroom, categories E or F / $500 Shipboard Credit per balcony stateroom/suite, category D and above

Eligible sailings:

7-Night Tahiti & the Society Islands

January 11; February 15, 22, 2020

7-Night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti

January 4; February 8, 29, 2020

10-Night Society Islands & Tuamotus

January 29, 2020

11-Night Cook Islands & Society Islands

January 18; March 7, 2020

Additionally, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of 50 percent off standard all-inclusive cruise fares on all voyages, plus included airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco.