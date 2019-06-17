Crystal Unveils 30th Anniversary Collection of Cruises

In 2020 Crystal will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a year-long celebration including commemorative gifts and special events aboard its ships, according to a press release.

The brand first launched on July 24, 1990 when Crystal Harmony sailed from San Francisco on a 12-day inaugural voyage to Alaska.

Crystal has designated 30 sailings spanning its four brand experiences – Crystal Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Yacht Cruises and Crystal Expedition Cruises – for special 30th Anniversary savings in 2020.

Crystal Society members will receive double their regular savings, now totaling five percent, while new-to-Crystal guests will enjoy two percent savings on the select voyages.

“We are immensely proud of Crystal’s legacy of offering luxury travelers the very best experiences in the world for 30 years, and are grateful to the world travelers who have journeyed with us and the travel advisors who have been integral to our success along the way,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “While many of our guests have been on this journey with Crystal since the beginning, the Crystal Family continues to grow with each new voyage. It’s our pleasure to celebrate this milestone with travelers in a meaningful way – with great value and the opportunity to experience all the diverse travel experiences Crystal now offers.”

The “30th Anniversary Collection” features sailings around the globe ranging from seven to 16 nights throughout 2020, including:

• • Crystal Cruises, 20 voyages: Mexican Riviera, Asia, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, New England & Canada, Middle East & India, and the Caribbean;

• • Crystal River Cruises, 5 voyages: Rhine and Danube rivers;

• • Crystal Yacht Cruises, 4 voyages: Seychelles, Adriatic, Mediterranean and Arabian Peninsula;

• • Crystal Expedition Cruises, 1 voyage: South Pacific.

All guests booked on the selected sailings will enjoy special events celebrating this milestone and receive gifts including Crystal’s 30th Anniversary Cookbook featuring specialties from Crystal’s globally-inspired menus; a commemorative 30th Anniversary pin; a wine stopper; and personalized luggage tags as part of the festivities.