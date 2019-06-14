Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Palumbo Malta Shipyards Wins Scrubber Retrofit Contract

At Palumbo in Malta

Palumbo Malta Shipyards has positioned itself as the go-to yard for exhaust gas cleaning (scrubber) retrofits, having just finished three cruise-ferry jobs from Minoan Lines.

A second contract has followed for another three vessels from Corsica Linea, as the yard will retrofit exhaust gas cleaning technology on three cruise ferries.

The scrubbers will be open-loop Ecospray units.

The yard said that the refits can be done within a 30-day time window.

In other news, Palumbo Malta recently replaced a crankshaft as part of a general engine overhaul on a large cargo vessel.

Next up, yard officials said they are preparing for the next generation of LNG-fueled vessels, and being able to service them to the highest possible quality and safety standards.

