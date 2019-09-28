Cartagena Offers Vast Cultural Heritage to Cruise Passengers

A 16 percent increase in traffic is slated for Cartagena, a port in southeast Spain, totaling 170 ships and 260,000 passengers in 2019.

“We foresee the same figures for 2020,” said Hortensia Sanchez, cruise manager for Cartagena port.

“Cartagena offers a vast cultural heritage. A visit to Murcia, the capital of the region, will show passengers a modernist city, with an amazing cathedral, museums, and great shopping on offer,” noted Sanchez. Watersports, such as scuba diving, are also popular in the region.

“Ports and cities need to continue working together on creating new shore excursions and unique experiences,” mentioned Sanchez.

From family-owned horse stables to local wineries, passengers are able to enjoy real Spanish culture and traditions.

Infrastructure is being improved as well.

“The latest work was enlargement of the cruise quay to 700 meters, allowing two or three ships to be accommodated at the same time,” said Sanchez.

A commercial building is currently being renovated into a restaurant for passengers.

Speaking of challenges, Sanchez stated that the high volume of tourists in the main streets impacts the daily life of residents. In response, the port authority organizes music and arts events to distribute cruise passengers throughout the city.

Sanchez said the future is an opportunity for continued growth.

She said: “Cartagena is easily accessible to ships coming in and out of the Mediterranean. The city adjusts perfectly to passengers’ needs, making it the perfect port of call.”

The port authority assigns berths on a first-come, first-served basis.