Bordeaux Eyes Cruise Terminal Development

Bordeaux is expecting 54 ships and 40,000 passengers in 2019, a 21 percent increase compared to 2018.

Laurence Bouchardie, Cruise Bordeaux manager and head of the Atlantic Port of Bordeaux development department, said he expects 60 calls in 2020.

“We have two cruise terminals. Most companies choose to stay overnight and some for two nights and three days,” said Bouchardie.

The main cruise terminal, which accounts for 80 percent of calls, is located in the heart of the city center in the UNESCO area.

“We are currently working on a new terminal for larger cruise ships, as Bordeaux city center is limited to 262 meters. The plan is to build a new facility in Pauillac, in the heart of the famous Medoc Wine Region, and one hour from Bordeaux by bus,” added Bouchardie.

Bouchardie stated there is no competition with neighboring ports.

“We work together. You need attractive ports in the same region to get the ships in the region. We are pleased to have great French, Spanish, and Portuguese ports,” noted Bouchardie.

“The Bordeaux cruise terminal offers a unique view from the deck at a World Heritage city, which boasts over 350 UNESCO-classified buildings and lots of tours to the most renowned chateaux and wine estates in the world,” said Bourchardie.

For 2024, Bouchardie expects to grow to 80 calls for the two berths in Bordeaux and the new Pauillac facility. Berth reservations are done through the harbor master’s team, usually 18 to 24 months in advance.