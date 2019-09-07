Mariehamns Hamn Wants to Extend Cruise Season

Twenty-four ships are scheduled to call in at Mariehamns Hamn this year, ranging from the AIDAcara to the Star Pride and Hebridean Sky. It’s a 40 percent traffic increase from 2018, while 2020 is projected to grow as well, but at a slower rate, said a spokesperson.

A maritime museum sits 200 meters from the cruise ship terminal, and makes a great spot for events and markets with a new quay and the ability to visit a former merchant sailing ship docked there.

Passengers can easily walk to the city center, and Aland has known to be an attraction to neighboring conquerors, including the Vikings, French, Swedes, and Russians.

“One of the challenges, on this small island, is the cost of handling bilge water and waste,” the spokesperson said. “We continuously do our very best to provide the best services for waste handling while maintaining a competitive cost level for our customers. In order to be successful, all parties need to participate in the activities to reduce the environmental impact of the cruise industry.”

Hoping to extend the cruise season, port officials are working with local tour operators to develop more shoulder-season and winter activities.