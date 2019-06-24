Cruise Ships Return to Odessa

After a multi-year hiatus, the cruise industry is back in Odessa, Ukraine, thanks to Phoenix Reisen which is calling this summer with the Amera on a Black Sea itinerary.

It’s one call, but the business is picking up for 2020 with 12 visits scheduled, including more calls from Phoenix Reisen as well as visits from Fred. Olsen, Regent, Ponant and Azamara.

Berth reservations are also coming in for 2021, according to a spokesperson, including a call from Crystal Cruises.

With traffic coming to a halt in 2017, Odessa, along with other Black Sea ports, formed a working group with MedCruise to target and bring cruise traffic back to the region.

Also key will be the return of Istanbul as a homeport, helped in part by a new airport and a new cruise port set to open in early 2020.