Le Havre Planning for 2025

Le Havre Normandy Cruise Vision 2025 could lead to the gradual transformation of Pointe de Flordie, where the cruise facilities are located, allowing three large ships to dock simultaneously, including two for turnarounds. The annual passenger target would be in the 500,000 range, according to Le Havre Cruise Club.

Meanwhile the French port is seeing 49 different ships from 20 cruise lines this summer, including 14 inaugural calls.

Ocean cruises will see a small decline in the number of calls and passengers over last year, 135 vs. 145 calls, and 350,439 passengers vs. 418,000 passengers. The change is due to MSC Cruises, which is making 14 calls this year compared to 25 calls last year. This is only partially offset by Norwegian Cruise Line calling 10 times this year, up from three calls last year.

Among the highlights this year, Le Havre will have four days with three ships in port and 18 days with two ships. The port will also host 25 turnarounds.

Special theme cruises include the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, including the Seabourn Ovation, Seven Seas Navigator and the Boudicca.

River cruises will increase year-over-year with 133 calls this year and 17,000 passengers, up from 112 calls and 14,000 passengers last year.

For 2020, Le Have has 139 ocean cruise calls confirmed, while the river cruise lines do not book this far in advance.

According to the Cruise Club, Le Havre can accommodate the largest ships and up to four ships at the same time pending their sizes.

In addition to local and regional attractions, as a cruise port, Le Havre is also the gateway to Paris. In 2017, more than two million visited Le Havre to celebrate its 500th anniversary.

Recent port infrastructure improvements include the extension of Terminal 12 and the installation of metal detectors for hand luggage, as well as at the R. Meunier Terminal. Water supply and shorepower installations have been set up on the river vessel pier. The port waterfront is undergoing a total renovation, including a new pedestrian walkway for easier and more comfortable access to downtown.

Le Havre also has a decreasing port fees policy. The Cruise Department of Le Havre Tourism is the contact point for operations and shore excursions, also being the manager of the cruise terminals. Le Havre Cruise Club said that working with Le Havre Tourism, brings the various stakeholders together.