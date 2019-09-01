La Rochelle Looks to Strong 2020 Cruise Season

This season will see a readjustment in La Rochelle, with 13 calls and 9,000 guests expected, said Marie Guégan, cruise coordinator.

It is down from 2018, but 2020 shows a rebound with 18 calls and 23,000 guests expected, with Princess Cruises returning and Holland America Line returning with more ships, Guégan noted.

“La Rochelle is not internationally well known, but it is an interesting alternative to other ‘spots’ and there is a real potential for shore excursions,” Guégan said.

A 2012-built cruise terminal is ready for any size ship, she said, with the city center 25 minutes away by shuttle bus.