Skjolden: No Restrictions for Calls

Skjolden is famous for being at Norway’s longest fjord, and has 12 cruise calls booked for 2019, which should bring in over 24,000 guests.

Being at the end of Norway’s longest fjord means guests can see Norway’s largest mountains, waterfalls, and glaciers, the largest in Europe.

There are no ship size restrictions and there is a 127-meter-long pier available to ships, according to a spokesperson.

Fifteen calls are booked for 2020 with eight more pending, she added.

Local highlights include Jotunheimen National Park, offering the highest peaks in Scandinavia, as well as Jostedalsbreen National Park and Breheimen National Park, known as the home of glaciers.

New infrastructure improvements include new walking paths and street signage for cruise passengers.

Another new project set for 2020 will see the town upgrade the walkway from Skjolden towards Fortun, which will let cruise passengers enjoy a six-kilometer long walkway free from vehicle traffic.

“Some cruise lines report that the sailing distance to Skjolden is far – since it is at the end of Norway’s longest fjord,” said the spokesperson. “My challenge is to convince the cruise lines that it is a strength for Skjolden to be at the end of Norway’s longest fjord, since you get to experience the tallest mountains, waterfalls, deep fjords, and the amazing views when coming into the inner parts of the Sognefjord.”

Skjolden has no restrictions and is not a port that is affected by the new environmental regulations for the World Heritage Fjords.